Police arrest 54 suspects in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Police continue their province-wide intelligence-based search, sweep, and combing operations to curb criminal activity and ensure public safety.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, 302 such operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, during which 10,989 individuals were checked and 54 suspicious persons taken into custody.

Since the beginning of the year, Punjab Police have carried out 85,169 operations, checking over 2.9 million individuals and arresting 13,122 suspects. These efforts have also led to the recovery of a large cache of illegal arms, including 289 rifles, 2,101 pistols, 261 shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed police across the province to continue operations without letup, particularly against hardened criminals involved in serious crimes.