Police Arrest 54 Suspects In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Punjab Police continue their province-wide intelligence-based search, sweep, and combing operations to curb criminal activity and ensure public safety.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, 302 such operations were conducted in the last 24 hours, during which 10,989 individuals were checked and 54 suspicious persons taken into custody.
Since the beginning of the year, Punjab Police have carried out 85,169 operations, checking over 2.9 million individuals and arresting 13,122 suspects. These efforts have also led to the recovery of a large cache of illegal arms, including 289 rifles, 2,101 pistols, 261 shotguns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has directed police across the province to continue operations without letup, particularly against hardened criminals involved in serious crimes.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace8 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal8 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..8 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties8 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away8 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot9 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry9 hours ago