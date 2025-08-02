PINS Launches 24/7 Mobile Helpline To Improve Patient Care
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In a major step toward improving healthcare access and responsiveness, the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has launched a 24/7 mobile phone helpline service to assist patients and their families.
The dedicated helpline, available at 0336-7467544, will allow direct communication with hospital administration at any hour of the day or night.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony on Saturday, Executive Director PINS, Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, said the initiative aims to eliminate unnecessary delays and provide immediate support to patients. “This helpline ensures a more responsive and patient-friendly environment at PINS.
Now, patients or their attendants can contact the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) directly without the need to physically visit the administrative block,” he stated.
Prof. Bashir further noted that all administrative doctors have been instructed to respond promptly to any medical-related queries or complaints received through the helpline. Medical Superintendent Dr. Umar Ishaq, Dr. Adnan Khalid, Nursing Superintendent Ms. Asiya Khanum, and other senior officials were present at the event. Emphasizing the hospital’s commitment to patient welfare, Prof. Bashir added, “This service will save time, enhance transparency, and improve overall healthcare delivery at PINS.”
