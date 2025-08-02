KWSC revises hydrant closure schedule to improve water supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) To improve the water supply situation in the District Karachi Central, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) changed the operating schedule of NIPA and Safoora hydrants.

The KWSC, with immediate effect, revised the schedule of NIPA and Safoora hydrants to make the water supply system more effective and organized in the Central district, said a statement issued here.

As per the revised schedule, NIPA and Safoora hydrants will be kept closed from 6:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Earlier, the closure hours for both the hydrants were from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm and 4:00 am to 7:00 am.

The In Charge Hydrant Cell KWSC, Muhammad Siddiq Tunio, informed that a new closure schedule was tried for 3 days which resulted in better water supply to the areas concerned and later the revised schedule was formally notified while in charge of the hydrants have been instructed to comply with the new schedule in letter and spirit for achieving the desired results.