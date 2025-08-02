Open Menu

Punjab Emergency Department Responded To 23 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Punjab Emergency Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 27 injured people.

The number of men is 21 while the number of women is 6. Out of these 27 injured people, 18 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after being given immediate medical aid, while 9 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after being given first aid.

