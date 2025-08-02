Punjab Emergency Department Responded To 23 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot.
Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) According to the report of District Emergency Chiniot, during the last 24 hours, the Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 23 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 27 injured people.
The number of men is 21 while the number of women is 6. Out of these 27 injured people, 18 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after being given immediate medical aid, while 9 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after being given first aid.
Recent Stories
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry
Haroon Akhtar reviews NFC operational performance
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace8 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal8 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..8 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties8 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away8 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan9 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs9 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million9 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence9 hours ago
-
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot9 hours ago
-
Govt. always open to dialogue for national interest: Talal Chaudhry9 hours ago