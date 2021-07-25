No flood situation in major rivers: FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that all main rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing normal and at present there is no flood situation. According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the Combined Live Storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla reservoirs is 6.262 MAF (46.33% of the total Combined Live Storage Capacity of 13.516 MAF).

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea & Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of the country up to 3000 feet and are likely to become strong. A trough of Westerly Wave lies over Northwestern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low continues to persist over Northern Balochistan.

Yesterday's well marked Low Pressure Area over Northern Orissa (India) has moved Northwestwards, weakened into Low and today lies over Northeastern Madhya Pradesh (India).

Under the influence of prevailing weather situation, scattered thunderstorm/rains of light to moderate intensity over Southeastern Sindh including upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej have been predicted by FFD, Lahore for the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain may also occur over Gujranwala, Lahore & D.G. Khan Divisions of the Punjab and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period.

No significant rainfall event has been reported during the last 24 hours except for Khuzdar = 13 mm.