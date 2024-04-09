Open Menu

No Load Shedding During Eid Holidays

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Sukkur Electric Supply Company announced on Tuesday that no load shedding and shutdown would be observed during the Eid holidays in all parts of Sukkur, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

There will also be no load shedding in the areas falling within the power supply jurisdiction of loss-making feeders of categories one and two, where load shedding is mandatory for two to three hours daily under a policy of the Federal government.

A duty roster of officers and officials posted in field offices has been issued for the Eid holidays in a bid to ensure uninterrupted supply.

