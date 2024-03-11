No load-shedding during Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times: FESCO spokesman

There would be no load-shedding during the Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times to facilitate the faithful during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) There would be no load-shedding during the Sehar, Iftar and Taraweeh times to facilitate the faithful during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that all FESCO feeders were included in category-I and FESCO region was declared as a load-shedding free zone.

He said that a special cell was established at FESCO Headquarters to monitor distribution of electricity. FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir would positively monitor this monitoring cell where sufficient staff would remain available round the clock to take prompt action on electricity related complaints.

He said that chief engineers of all operation circles were also directed to take necessary steps for dealing with any emergency during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

In this connection, special teams were formed at circle, division and subdivision level to resolve electricity related complaints. The trolley mounted transformers were also provided to all subdivision so that these could be replaced immediately in case of defect in any power supply transformer, he added.