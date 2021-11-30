UrduPoint.com

No Restriction On Ministers To Attend Important Conferences Abroad: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 10:46 PM

No restriction on ministers to attend important conferences abroad: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said there was no restriction on ministers to visit abroad for attending important conferences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said there was no restriction on ministers to visit abroad for attending important conferences.

The prime minister had asked the ministers to focus on their Constituencies for showing better progress, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"Unnecessary visits to foreign countries must be avoided," he stated.

Commenting on Maryam's audio and video clip drama, he said the leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), could not produce a video tape of former Judge before the court.

The PML-N, was playing drama through video and audio clips to avoid accountability cases, he stated.

