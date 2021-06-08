UrduPoint.com
NOC Of Fire Brigade Be Taken Ahead Of Construction Of Any High-rise Building: Administrator

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:52 PM

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday directed that before the construction of high-rise buildings in the city, a complete technical and construction review should be carried out for issuance of NOC by fire brigade so that the instructions of the High Court in this regard could be fully implemented

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed Tuesday directed that before the construction of high-rise buildings in the city, a complete technical and construction review should be carried out for issuance of NOC by fire brigade so that the instructions of the High Court in this regard could be fully implemented.

"Essential firefighting equipment and systems must be in place to ensure minimal loss of life and property in case of any mishap," the administrator said this while reviewing the progress made in the meeting of the six-member committee set up to issue NOC from the Karachi Fire Brigade for the construction of highrise buildings, said a statement.

Ahmed said that along with the issuance of the certificate, the fee rate for the same should also be fixed and NOCs should be issued in advance for the construction of tall buildings as per the regular procedure.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the committee set up to issue NOC of fire brigade for high-rise buildings on the direction of Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed was held under the chairmanship of Convener Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem in which Senior Director Finance and Accounts Rashid Nizam, Director Municipal Utility Charges Nayab Saeed, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed and other members were present.

The meeting also considered the matter of issuing a no-objection certificate (NOC) and formulating a policy for the imposition of fees for it, as well as linking the payment of fire insurance of high-rise buildings and all domestic and commercial projects to municipal utility charges.

It was informed that this committee has been set up in the light of Sindh High Court Order to formulate legally applicable policy keeping in view all the technical and construction aspects and firefighting principles.

In view of rapid construction of high-rise buildings in residential and business areas in Karachi, it is imperative that the necessary fire-fighting equipment be pre-installed in these buildings, the committee members said.

After reviewing their needs and declaring fire insurance of commercial projects as necessary, various suggestions were also presented on the occasion as per the instructions of Administrator Karachi which will be considered and future course of action will be decided.

