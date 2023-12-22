Nomination papers of several political bigwigs submitted for NA-44,45 DIKhan

The process of filing nomination papers for the Feb 8, 2024, general elections continued for the third day for two constituencies of the National Assembly in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The process of filing nomination papers for the Feb 8, 2024, general elections continued for the third day for two Constituencies of the National Assembly in Dera Ismail Khan.

The process to submit nomination papers, which began Wednesday gained momentum on Friday after many candidates rushed to the offices of their respective returning officers appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Several candidates, including seasoned politicians, on Friday filed nomination papers for two National Assembly constituencies (NA-44 and NA-45) of district Dera Ismail Khan. The process will continue till Dec 24, as the Election Commission of Pakistan extended the deadline for submission of nomination papers by two days.

As many as 65 candidates have received their nomination papers to contest the General Elections 2024 from NA-44 and NA-45.

For National Assembly constituency NA-44 DI Khan-I, Several candidates, backed by political parties and the independent ones, submitted their nomination papers including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan, Sardar Yousaf Khattak of Jamat-e-Islami and other independent candidates.

While for Dera Ismail Khan-II Constituency NA 45, Pakistan People’s Party candidate Fataullah Miankhel, former Member of National Assembly Sheikh Yaqoob, JUI-F candidate Moulana Ubaid Ur Rehman, ANP candidate Shahi Khan Sherani, Sardar Shoaib Miankhel alongside other contenders have submitted their nomination papers.