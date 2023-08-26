Open Menu

Notables Call On President

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Notables call on President

The notables belonging to different fields separately called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The notables belonging to different fields separately called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Those, who called on the President included Khalid Mehmood, Qazi Rahat Ali, Kaleem Farooqui and Shabir Dewan.

While Karachi University's Professor Dr. Abdul Rashid also called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi and presented his books to him.

Related Topics

Governor Rashid Rahat Ali Karachi University Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

COP28 will support developing countries and emergi ..

COP28 will support developing countries and emerging economies to move towards g ..

7 minutes ago
 Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives cash awards to 40 ..

56 seconds ago
 DC, CPO visit flood-hit areas

DC, CPO visit flood-hit areas

57 seconds ago
 President plants 'Mango' saplings at Quaid's mauso ..

President plants 'Mango' saplings at Quaid's mausoleum

59 seconds ago
 13 new dengue cases reported in Lahore: commission ..

13 new dengue cases reported in Lahore: commissioner

1 minute ago
 Final ODI: Pakistan set target of 269 run for Afgh ..

Final ODI: Pakistan set target of 269 run for Afghanistan

19 minutes ago
Two member gang involved in street crime arrested

Two member gang involved in street crime arrested

15 minutes ago
 Shankule delivers Ethiopian marathon gold, heat is ..

Shankule delivers Ethiopian marathon gold, heat is on in decathlon

15 minutes ago
 CPO visits PS Sadiqabad, New Town

CPO visits PS Sadiqabad, New Town

15 minutes ago
 Lukaku says signing for Roma on loan from Chelsea: ..

Lukaku says signing for Roma on loan from Chelsea: Belgian media

15 minutes ago
 Pakistani service firms set to showcase expertise ..

Pakistani service firms set to showcase expertise in CIFTIS in China

15 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed beneath water tank

Minor boy killed beneath water tank

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan