Notables call on President

The notables belonging to different fields separately called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The notables belonging to different fields separately called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Those, who called on the President included Khalid Mehmood, Qazi Rahat Ali, Kaleem Farooqui and Shabir Dewan.

While Karachi University's Professor Dr. Abdul Rashid also called on the President Dr. Arif Alvi and presented his books to him.