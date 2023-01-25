Noted humorist, poet Dilawar Figar remembered on his 25th death anniversary

Distinguished Urdu poet, known for his witty humour and pinching satire, Dilawar Figar was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Distinguished urdu poet, known for his witty humour and pinching satire, Dilawar Figar was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday.

He died this day in 1998 at the age of 68 in Karachi.

Figar, who had achieved a lot of prominence by proving his mettle in satire, was also known as Shehansha-e-Zarafat (king of humour) and Akbar-e-Sani (named after the late poet and great satirist Akbar Allahabadi) for his parody and wit.

He was born as Dilawar Hussain on July 8, 1929, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh and received his early education in his hometown. Later, he joined Agra University where he received his MA degree in Urdu. He also did his MA in English and MA in Economics and associated himself with the teaching profession.

Figar started writing in 1942 at the age of 14 and got help from fellow writers, Maulvi Jam Nawai Badayuni, Maulana Jami Badayuni.

He migrated to Pakistan from India in 1968 and settled in Karachi. He joined Abdullah Haroon College as a teacher, where the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was serving as principal at that time. Figar taught Urdu literature there. He also worked for Karachi Development Authority as an assistant director of town planning.

Figar's compilations include Hadise (collection of ghazals), Sitam Zarifari, Shamat-e-Aamaal, Assar-e-Nau, Unglian Figar Apni, Matla Arz Hai, Khuda Jhoot Na Bulwae and other collections of humorous poems.