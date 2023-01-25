UrduPoint.com

Noted Humorist, Poet Dilawar Figar Remembered On His 25th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Noted humorist, poet Dilawar Figar remembered on his 25th death anniversary

Distinguished Urdu poet, known for his witty humour and pinching satire, Dilawar Figar was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Distinguished urdu poet, known for his witty humour and pinching satire, Dilawar Figar was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday.

He died this day in 1998 at the age of 68 in Karachi.

Figar, who had achieved a lot of prominence by proving his mettle in satire, was also known as Shehansha-e-Zarafat (king of humour) and Akbar-e-Sani (named after the late poet and great satirist Akbar Allahabadi) for his parody and wit.

He was born as Dilawar Hussain on July 8, 1929, in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh and received his early education in his hometown. Later, he joined Agra University where he received his MA degree in Urdu. He also did his MA in English and MA in Economics and associated himself with the teaching profession.

Figar started writing in 1942 at the age of 14 and got help from fellow writers, Maulvi Jam Nawai Badayuni, Maulana Jami Badayuni.

He migrated to Pakistan from India in 1968 and settled in Karachi. He joined Abdullah Haroon College as a teacher, where the renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was serving as principal at that time. Figar taught Urdu literature there. He also worked for Karachi Development Authority as an assistant director of town planning.

Figar's compilations include Hadise (collection of ghazals), Sitam Zarifari, Shamat-e-Aamaal, Assar-e-Nau, Unglian Figar Apni, Matla Arz Hai, Khuda Jhoot Na Bulwae and other collections of humorous poems.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Education Died Agra July From

Recent Stories

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft t ..

Russia to Launch Progress MS-22 Cargo Spacecraft to ISS on February 9 - Roscosmo ..

54 seconds ago
 Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies a ..

Attock distt admin declared 92 housing societies as "illegal"

55 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naq ..

Sheikh Rashid to approach court against Mohsin Naqvi

14 minutes ago
 US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal V ..

US to Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine in Deal Valued at $400Mln - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Arts Council announces free training for young peo ..

Arts Council announces free training for young people interested in IT: Presiden ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal ..

Pakistan worst affected by climate crisis: Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviat ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.