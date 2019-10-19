UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nothing Is More Precious For The Country Then Independence: Azerbaijan Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Nothing is more precious for the country then independence: Azerbaijan envoy

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that independence is indispensable and nothing is more precious for the country than independence

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that independence is indispensable and nothing is more precious for the country than independence.While expressing his view on his tweeter account on the occasion of the Restoration Day of Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that Pakistan is among the first country which recognized Azerbaijan as an independence state.

Since then both countries are enjoying good brotherly relations.Ali Alizade shared that on October 18, 1991, is one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan. The history and statehood traditions created by the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in 1981-1920 years have always remained in the mind and blood of our people, and 71 years later, in 1991, the hero Azerbaijani people regained their independence.This day is essentially the second of two Independence Day's celebration in Azerbaijan.

The first is Republic Day which marks the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan on 28th May, 1918. This republic only lasted two years before Azerbaijan became part of Soviet Union.On 30th August, 1991, Azerbaijan made clear its intention to become an independent nation once again when the Declaration on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan was adopted by the Parliament.

On 18th October, 1991 the constitutional act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan'' was approved and adopted by the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The act of independence was affirmed by a nationwide referendum on 29th December, 1991, when the Soviet Union officially ceased to exist.The ambassador expressed his joy and prayed, May the flag of Azerbaijan wave high in the sky for eternity, Happy 28th anniversary of Independence Day, dear mother land.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Independence Azerbaijan May August October December Blood

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

16 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

10 minutes ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

10 minutes ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

11 minutes ago

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex ..

11 minutes ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.