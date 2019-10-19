Nothing is more precious for the country then independence: Azerbaijan envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th October, 2019) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade has said that independence is indispensable and nothing is more precious for the country than independence.While expressing his view on his tweeter account on the occasion of the Restoration Day of Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that Pakistan is among the first country which recognized Azerbaijan as an independence state.

Since then both countries are enjoying good brotherly relations.Ali Alizade shared that on October 18, 1991, is one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan. The history and statehood traditions created by the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan in 1981-1920 years have always remained in the mind and blood of our people, and 71 years later, in 1991, the hero Azerbaijani people regained their independence.This day is essentially the second of two Independence Day's celebration in Azerbaijan.

The first is Republic Day which marks the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan on 28th May, 1918. This republic only lasted two years before Azerbaijan became part of Soviet Union.On 30th August, 1991, Azerbaijan made clear its intention to become an independent nation once again when the Declaration on the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan was adopted by the Parliament.

On 18th October, 1991 the constitutional act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan'' was approved and adopted by the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The act of independence was affirmed by a nationwide referendum on 29th December, 1991, when the Soviet Union officially ceased to exist.The ambassador expressed his joy and prayed, May the flag of Azerbaijan wave high in the sky for eternity, Happy 28th anniversary of Independence Day, dear mother land.