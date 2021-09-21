NPMB decides to form inter-organizational coordination committees for intelligence-sharing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :National Police Management Board (NPMB) Tuesday took substantial decisions and make recommendations including formation of inter-organizational coordination committees on intelligence-sharing and transnational crime aimed at improving synchronizing police bodies.

The NPMB, an the apex body of Police consisting of Heads of Police and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies, discussed several police related issues of national significance focusing on improving inter-organizational coordination, raising quality of investigation, capacity building of police in modern technology and forensics, a news release said.

It also focused on enhancing professionalism and setting national standards and goals for public service delivery.

Other decisions and recommendations of the forum included, the development of a 'Joint Platform' to share crime related statistics by integrating criminal databases of all police organizations, besides formulating a strategy to implement the recommendations of Police Reforms Committee (PRC).

The NPMB asked for standardization of forensic services across the country, and conversion of B-Area into A-Areas in the province of Punjab and Balochistan.

It recommended collaboration between Police and academia to conduct joint research on practical police issues, introduction of 'Handbook of Criminal Investigation in Pakistan 2021' (compiled by NPB) in police training institutions and Police Stations across the country to improve and standardize the quality of investigation.

It also decided the establishment of "Provincial/Organizational Desks at NPB in order to strengthen NPB as the Secretariat of NPMB." The meeting unanimously agreed that "the call of the hour is to focus on improving public service delivery through better police-public relation, modernization, capacity building, better accountability mechanisms, improved quality of investigation, standardization of procedures and service conditions and better coordination among the police organization in the country."The forum appreciated federal and provincial governments for taking measures to enhance police proficiency. The board also applauded DG NPB Wajid Zia PSP for conducting the meeting in the most professional and beneficial manner.

Among others, the meeting was attended by A. D. Khowaja (Commandant NPA), Wajid Zia (DG NPB), Sanaullah Abbasi (DG FIA), Dr Syed Kaleem Imam (IG NH&MP), Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar (IG Sindh), Salahuddin Khan (Commandant FC), Inam Ghani (IG Railways Police), Dr Aftab Ahmed Pathan (MD NPF), Muhammad Tahir Rai (IG Balochistan), Saeed Khan Wazir (IG GB), Qazi Jamil ur Rehman (IG Islamabad), Sahibzada Mohammad Shahzad Sultan (Addl. IG Punjab), B.A Nasir (JDG IB), Feroze Shah (DIG KP), Dr Liaqat Ali (DIG AJK), which was presided over by the senior most police officer Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak (NC NACTA).