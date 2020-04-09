NRTC provides 109 ventilators to hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) has provided 109 ventilators to hospitals across the country in last 18 days after repairing them free of cost.

This was briefed by NRTC Managing Director to Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry during their visit to the Corporation in Islamabad on Thursday, a private news channel reported.

"These ventilators are currently used by the hospitals across the country," said the NRTC MD.

The federal ministers also visited the research facilities and production line of the NRTC and lauded the research activities and other projects initiated by the Corporation.