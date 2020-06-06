Number of COVID positive cases in Hyderabad surges above 1000

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :(correction in various figures in intro and body) The district health authorities have diagnosed 82 more cornavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1046 including 429 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Friday, as many as 429 infected people were in isolation including 387 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 13 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 13 in Liaquat University Hospital, 02 in Isra Hospital, 03 in Sindh Govt hospital Kohisar, 04 in Agha Khan University Hospital Karachi, three in SIUT and one each in NICH, OICD, and Ziauddin hospitals at Karachi.

As many as 588 people have recovered in the district while 29 succumbed to the virus.