NUST Career Connect Attracts Over 100 Leading Employers

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Around 2500 final-year students of the National University of Sciences and Technology availed NUST Career Connect 2024 to appear in on-spot interviews with leading national and multinational companies at the university’s main campus

A total of 114 companies set up their stalls at the career fair, including P&G, Loreal, Food Panda, Total Parco, English Biscuits Manufactures, Packages, National Logistics Cell, Netsol Technologies, Pak Arab Refinery Limited, Jazz, Zong, Kohinoor Textile Mills, State Bank of Pakistan, and BoP to name a few.

Speaking at the event, Dr Rizwan Riaz, NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC) appreciated the industry for being present in an overwhelming number to interact with students from the country's premier university.

He further said that it was imperative both for the academia and the industry to continue fostering sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The event sponsors included PARCO - Pak-Arab Refinery Limited, Wateen Telecom Limited, Contour Software, Hum Network Ltd, Cheezious Pakistan and Islamabad Tea Company.

