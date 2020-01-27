UrduPoint.com
Nustians To Have Talk Series On Mental Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:29 PM

Nustians to have talk series on mental health

NUST School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) will start a fortnightly talk series titled "NARDBAN" for all Nustians starting from January 29 ((Wednesday) to have discussion regarding mental health, well being, stress, anxiety and low self-esteem with the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ):NUST School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) will start a fortnightly talk series titled "NARDBAN" for all Nustians starting from January 29 ((Wednesday) to have discussion regarding mental health, well being, stress, anxiety and low self-esteem with the students.

According to an official of the university, Department of Behavioural Sciences, School of Social Sciences and Humanities (S3H) is arranging this talk series on some of the very aspects of grown up life with an idea to provide a safe, comfortable and nurturing space to those wanting to talk about their struggles, fears, experiences and aspirations.� The stresses of going from one phase of life to the next�studies, exams, relationships, peer pressure, society's expectations, and the very highs and lows associated with everyday life, take their toll on our mental and emotional well-being.

The students dealing with these phases of life need someone who tells them to pause, take a deep breath and look inward to thoughts that are dragging them down.

They need a helping hand that picks them up, a friend that lends an ear to his or her inner unsettling voices that are often silenced in the noise around their classrooms, labs and cafes. The NARDBAN Talk Series is a step towards nurturing that very self, the official told.� NARDBAN is a Persian word that means 'ladder' or 'stairway' � helping one rise to a more cheerful state of mind and a more content disposition.

The logo shows the word written in Persian calligraphy, forming a square. It represents a maze through which human emotions find their way, eventually reaching a calmer and happier place. It also represents human figures, portraying different states of human sentiments.

The talks would initially be offered fortnightly, with topics ranging from emotional survival and learning life skills, to relationship management and dealing with procrastination, the official added.

