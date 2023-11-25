Occupied Srinagar-based Auqaf expresses resentment over closure of Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz’s house detention

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2023) An Indian illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir state, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, expressed strong resentment on Friday against the disallowance of Friday prayers at the historic grand mosque for the seventh consecutive Jumma prayer congregations today and placing Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under house arrest, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

"The Anjuman, in a statement issued late on Friday, said that on one hand, the Indian government and its puppet state administration claim every day that the situation in Kashmir is normal, but the closure of Jamia Masjid and the house detention of Mirwaiz are contrary to that," the report said.

The statement reads that the hostile behaviour of the "administration" towards Jamia Masjid and Mirwaiz is incomprehensible, according to the report.

“According to the "administration," Mirwaiz has been released from detention; then why is Jamia Masjid being targeted and he is not allowed to perform his religious responsibilities?"

The statement warned that such actions hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim population and were tantamount to interfering in religious matters. The report urged the occupational forces to change their prejudicial policy towards Jamia Masjid and Mirwaiz and do away with undue restrictions.