Open Menu

Occupied Srinagar-based Auqaf Expresses Resentment Over Closure Of Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz’s House Detention

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Occupied Srinagar-based Auqaf expresses resentment over closure of Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz’s house detention

MIRPUR (AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Nov, 2023) An Indian illegally occupying Jammu and Kashmir state, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, expressed strong resentment on Friday against the disallowance of Friday prayers at the historic grand mosque for the seventh consecutive Jumma prayer congregations today and placing Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq under house arrest, says a report reaching here Friday night from across the line of control.

"The Anjuman, in a statement issued late on Friday, said that on one hand, the Indian government and its puppet state administration claim every day that the situation in Kashmir is normal, but the closure of Jamia Masjid and the house detention of Mirwaiz are contrary to that," the report said.

The statement reads that the hostile behaviour of the "administration" towards Jamia Masjid and Mirwaiz is incomprehensible, according to the report.

“According to the "administration," Mirwaiz has been released from detention; then why is Jamia Masjid being targeted and he is not allowed to perform his religious responsibilities?"

The statement warned that such actions hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim population and were tantamount to interfering in religious matters. The report urged the occupational forces to change their prejudicial policy towards Jamia Masjid and Mirwaiz and do away with undue restrictions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Line Of Control Jammu Srinagar Anjuman Prayer Mosque Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

1 hour ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

2 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

2 hours ago
 Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

2 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

2 hours ago
Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

2 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

2 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

2 hours ago
 Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construct ..

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

2 hours ago
 US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday ..

US economic uncertainty means bigger 'Black Friday' discounts

2 hours ago
 15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan beg ..

15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan begins on Nov 25: Dr. Qambrani

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan