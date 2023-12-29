Odero Lal Welfare organizes mass wedding of 250 underprivileged couples

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Serving the suffering humanity is one of our priorities, and becoming a support for the helpless brings solace to the soul and good deeds are the source of salvation.

These views were expressed by Baba Rajkumar, Chairman of Odero Lal Welfare Tando Adam, while speaking on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of 250 couples. He said that every religion teaches humanity and we are doing service as worship.

He said that due to the cooperation of philanthropists and the efforts and tireless work of the members of Odero Lal Welfare, mass marriages of poor and deserving people have been going on for the last 10 years, and this year, arrangements have also been made for the mass marriages of 250 couples according to their respective faiths, those including 100 Muslim, 50 Christian and 100 Hindu couples, and each couple has been given a dowry of worth up to 100,000 rupees including 12 suits for the bride and groom, sewing machines, gold earrings, fans, coolers, beds, blankets, stoves, utensils, cup sets, dinner sets, gifts, cash, wall clocks and shawls besides arrangement of meals were also made for 25 people of per couple.

The local leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami Mushtaq Adil, Haji Zeeshan Sheikh, Imtiaz Khaskheli, Zohaib Achar, Professor Yad Hussain and representatives of the Hindu community, besides a large number of social and political personalities, attended the event.