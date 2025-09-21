OEC Starts Japanese Language Course For Skilled Workers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has launched a short Japanese language course for skilled workers to get jobs in Japan as basic knowledge is must for job seekers who were interested to work in Japan.
An official source told APP, he said that OEC as a manpower promotion public agency which was playing a vital role to provide maximum jobs to Pakistanis abroad to generate the huge remittances.
In this regard, OEC seeking application from eligible candidate to apply for the Japanese language course, should have minimum education middle, 18-39 age limits and one year experience must for relevant field.
Course fee was Rs 10000 non-refundable and course duration around three months and two session one in morning and other in an evening.
He said, "All interested candidates those are seeking jobs in Japan could visit jobs.oec.gov.pk/jlt_form."
