Official Fears More Water In Sutlej; Several Villages Affected In Burewala

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 08:04 PM

Flood levels in the Sutlej River continue to rise steadily, submerging more than 20 villages and rural settlements in Burewala Tehsil. Officials have warned that the water level may exceed previous years, posing a serious threat to nearby communities

Assistant Commissioner Burewala, Captain (Retired) Arshad Iqbal, stated that the flood level increased following the entry of 140,000 cusecs of water and is expected to rise further to around 170,000 cusecs in the coming days. He noted that this year’s flood pressure is significantly higher compared to last year, when 150,000 cusecs passed through the river in 2023.

Despite the growing threat, AC Burewala reported that 96% of the population in the flood-hit areas—approximately 18,090 people—have already been evacuated to safer locations and relief camps.

Over 3,000 individuals were rescued by emergency teams.

The flood has also impacted 48,481 heads of cattle, of which 8,668 have been successfully relocated to safe areas. So far, 22 villages and rural hamlets have been affected by the ongoing flood, impacting a total population of 28,980.

He emphasized that the district administration is mobilizing all available resources to provide relief, mitigate losses, and prevent further damage.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Arshad Iqbal also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the Assistant Commissioner of Pattoki, who lost his life in the line of duty. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

