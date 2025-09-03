(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan, is facing legal complications regarding the purchase of agricultural land in Mumbai's Alibagh area.

The Indian media reported that Suhana recently acquired an agricultural property in Alibagh, and in the documentation for the purchase, she has been listed as a "farmer."

Suhana purchased the land, valued at 12.91 crore, from three sisters—Anjali, Rekha and Priya—who inherited the property. The land was bought in the name of Suhana Khan in a transaction involving the three sisters as they were the legal heirs.

Additionally, Suhana bought two plots, worth a total of 22 crore, in 2023 and 2024. These plots have been registered under the name "Deja Vu Farm Private Limited," a company that is owned by Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan, and her sister-in-law (Shah Rukh Khan’s wife).

The reports suggested that, at the time of the purchase, the documents allegedly listed Suhana as a "farmer," a designation that is now causing legal issues for her. The classification of Suhana as a farmer in the land purchase paperwork is a key factor behind the current legal challenges she is facing.

The case highlighted a potential violation of agricultural land ownership laws, as non-farmers are typically restricted from purchasing such land in certain areas.

Suhana's legal team is expected to challenge these allegations, but the matter remains under investigation.