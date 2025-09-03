Open Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Faces Legal Trouble In India 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:46 PM

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India 

Suhana recently acquired an agricultural property in Alibagh, and in documentation for purchase, she has been listed as a "farmer", report local media

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan, is facing legal complications regarding the purchase of agricultural land in Mumbai's Alibagh area.

The Indian media reported that Suhana recently acquired an agricultural property in Alibagh, and in the documentation for the purchase, she has been listed as a "farmer."

Suhana purchased the land, valued at 12.91 crore, from three sisters—Anjali, Rekha and Priya—who inherited the property. The land was bought in the name of Suhana Khan in a transaction involving the three sisters as they were the legal heirs.

Additionally, Suhana bought two plots, worth a total of 22 crore, in 2023 and 2024. These plots have been registered under the name "Deja Vu Farm Private Limited," a company that is owned by Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan, and her sister-in-law (Shah Rukh Khan’s wife).

The reports suggested that, at the time of the purchase, the documents allegedly listed Suhana as a "farmer," a designation that is now causing legal issues for her. The classification of Suhana as a farmer in the land purchase paperwork is a key factor behind the current legal challenges she is facing.

The case highlighted a potential violation of agricultural land ownership laws, as non-farmers are typically restricted from purchasing such land in certain areas.

Suhana's legal team is expected to challenge these allegations, but the matter remains under investigation.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Bollywood Company Wife Shah Rukh Khan Rekha Gauri Khan Media From

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal ..

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India 

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, ..

Pakistan, Punjab weather update; heavy rainfalls, floods likely until September ..

7 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi ..

Deputy Commissioner of Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi chairs anti-smoking committee ..

8 minutes ago
 Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch wast ..

Wasa declares emergency as flood waters touch waste water treatment plant at Sur ..

8 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

Eid Milad to be celebrated with religious fervour

8 minutes ago
 UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; P ..

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..

26 minutes ago
CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shif ..

CM Bugti directs for using of air services to shift serious injured of blast to ..

8 minutes ago
 CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid ..

CPO reviews security plan for celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalp ..

14 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide att ..

Deputy Chairman Senate condemns Quetta suicide attack on BNP rally

14 minutes ago
 Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdu ..

Farewell reference honors to retire professor Abdul Rauf

14 minutes ago
 Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab ..

Clean & healthy environment top priority of Punjab Govt: Raja Hanif

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges ..

Commissioner, rotary delegation discuss challenges in anti-polio campaign

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz