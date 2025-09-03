Open Menu

UK To Deport Foreign Students Overstaying Visas; Pakistanis Lead In Asylum Claims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 03, 2025 | 06:22 PM

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claims

Home Office sent thousands of emails and text messages to international students, instructing them to leave the country once their visas expire, the British media report

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2025) The British government has announced strict action against foreign students who remain in the country after the expiry of their study visas, warning that such individuals will face deportation.

The British media reported that the Home Office sent thousands of emails and text messages to international students, instructing them to leave the country once their visas expire.

The officials said the move comes in response to a significant rise in asylum claims filed by students after overstaying their visas.

Just a day earlier, the UK temporarily suspended new applications for refugee family reunification, reflecting a broader tightening of immigration controls.

In the past year alone, Britain received nearly 14,800 asylum applications, the majority of which were submitted by individuals who had initially entered the UK on student visas.

Among them, Pakistani nationals topped the list with about 5,700 applications, followed by students from India, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the asylum system was being misused, as some claims were filed by students from countries with no conflict or crisis. “This is not what the asylum process is for. It is being exploited in ways that undermine both fairness and credibility of the system,” she said.

The government maintains that international students are welcome to pursue higher education in the UK but must return to their home countries after completing their studies unless they qualify for a different visa route.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK Bangladesh Education Student Nigeria Visa Family Media From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; P ..

UK to deport foreign students overstaying visas; Pakistanis lead in asylum claim ..

4 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping s ..

Rawalpindi academy principal arrested for raping student; victim seeks justice

13 minutes ago
 Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, glob ..

Gold prices soar to record highs in Pakistan, global markets 

23 minutes ago
 Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's ..

Violent protest erupts near Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence against his govt's ..

28 minutes ago
 LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater ha ..

LCCI calls for urgent construction of rainwater harvesting dams

13 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,226 more points

13 minutes ago
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

16 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Inst ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Turkish Institute join hands to enhance Tu ..

16 minutes ago
 Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project revie ..

Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project review meeting stresses early imple ..

16 minutes ago
 TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

3 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

3 hours ago
 Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in Se ..

Algeria to host 4th Intra-African Trade Fair in September

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education