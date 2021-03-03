Officials asked to extend civic facilities to masses on priority

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator district Korangi Shehryar Gul has directed the concerned officials to take appropriate measures to resolve the problems which are begin confronted by the people regarding civic facilities.

He expressed these views while inspecting ongoing development works during his visit to Saudabad Malir here, said a statement.

Shehryar Gul also inspected the newly constructed road from Saudabad to Khokharapar and directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness on the road.

The Administrator said that any kind of negligence and carelessness regarding the provision of civic facilities to the masses will not be tolerated.

Sheheryar Gul also directed that cleanliness should be ensured in all areas of Korangi district.

Municipal Commissioner Korangi Irshad Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Model Colony Attaullah Kakar were also present on the occasion.