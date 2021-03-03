UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Asked To Extend Civic Facilities To Masses On Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Officials asked to extend civic facilities to masses on priority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator district Korangi Shehryar Gul has directed the concerned officials to take appropriate measures to resolve the problems which are begin confronted by the people regarding civic facilities.

He expressed these views while inspecting ongoing development works during his visit to Saudabad Malir here, said a statement.

Shehryar Gul also inspected the newly constructed road from Saudabad to Khokharapar and directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness on the road.

The Administrator said that any kind of negligence and carelessness regarding the provision of civic facilities to the masses will not be tolerated.

Sheheryar Gul also directed that cleanliness should be ensured in all areas of Korangi district.

Municipal Commissioner Korangi Irshad Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Model Colony Attaullah Kakar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Road Korangi Malir All From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

56 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

1 hour ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

1 hour ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.