Open Menu

Old Enmity Claims Two Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Old enmity claims two lives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A police constable and his brother were killed over an old enmity, in the limits

of Nishatabad police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Constable Ali Hasan and his brother Abdul Rehman were on

their way when their rivals Rizwan alias Jani, resident of Chak No.7-JB along

with his two accomplices allegedly intercepted them near Chungi Stop on Daewoo

Road and opened indiscriminate fire. Both the brothers received critical bullet

wounds and died on the spot.

Later, the culprits fled the scene.

On information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid took serious

notice and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil to submit a report

in this regard.

The CPO along with his team rushed to the spot and directed the DSP Nishatabad

and SHO Nishatabad to ensure the arrest of culprits as early as possible.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.

Special teams were constituted to arrest the suspects.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Died

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

3 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

4 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

5 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

9 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

18 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

18 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

18 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan