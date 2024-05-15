Old Enmity Claims Two Lives
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A police constable and his brother were killed over an old enmity, in the limits
of Nishatabad police station on Wednesday.
Police said that Constable Ali Hasan and his brother Abdul Rehman were on
their way when their rivals Rizwan alias Jani, resident of Chak No.7-JB along
with his two accomplices allegedly intercepted them near Chungi Stop on Daewoo
Road and opened indiscriminate fire. Both the brothers received critical bullet
wounds and died on the spot.
Later, the culprits fled the scene.
On information, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid took serious
notice and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil to submit a report
in this regard.
The CPO along with his team rushed to the spot and directed the DSP Nishatabad
and SHO Nishatabad to ensure the arrest of culprits as early as possible.
The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem.
Special teams were constituted to arrest the suspects.
