OLMT To Start Operations From 26th: Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:27 PM

OLMT to start operations from 26th: minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi

Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday said the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) with an annual subsidy of Rs 5.5 billion would start its operations to provide modern facilities in the provincial metropolis from October 26

Addressing a press conference at Anarkali OLMT station, he said operational preparations had been completed to give services to estimated 245,000 passengers daily.

Addressing a press conference at Anarkali OLMT station, he said operational preparations had been completed to give services to estimated 245,000 passengers daily.

He said the inauguration ceremony would be held on October 25 whereas Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest.

The minister said the present government was committed to provide better commuting facilities to the masses under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The OLMT project had been completed by the present government in larger public interest, he mentioned.

There had been a practice in the past of sidelining development projects initiated by the previous government, he said adding that the OLMT project had been completed with public money.

He was of the view that other public transport on the OLMT route should be closed, however, the government would take a decision in this regard later after the launch of the OLMT.

Later on, the minister also visited train compartments and reviewed facilities to be madeavailable to people.

