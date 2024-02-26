Ombudsman Office Punjab Resolves Cases Of 53 Applicants In Vehari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 08:46 PM
Advisor provincial ombudsman Qazi Muhammad Ashfaaq Qureshi provided relief to 53 applicants by ensuring the release of funds over Rs 7.5 million, pending with different departments
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Advisor provincial ombudsman Qazi Muhammad Ashfaaq Qureshi provided relief to 53 applicants by ensuring the release of funds over Rs 7.5 million, pending with different departments.
According to official sources, the ombudsman office resolved cases of 53 persons which were related to farewell grants, death grants, marriage grants, and some others.
The cases of individuals who served in different government departments were pending with their departments concerned for different reasons.
The ombudsman's office responded swiftly and ensured the timely release of the grants. Besides this, scholarships for education were also released for 22 applicants. The total amount for the scholarship was Rs 852,000, said official sources.
