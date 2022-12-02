KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Adviser to Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Regional Office, Karachi, Haroon Ahmad Khan, paid a visit to office of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railway and City Railway Station Karachi.

On this occasion, the railway officials briefed him on various issues including delay in payment of pension, gratuity, GP fund and benevolent fund to retired railway employees.

The adviser also inspected accounts, pension, GP fund and other sections of the DS office and platforms, booking office and other facilities at the railway station.

He directed to ensure cleanliness at railway platform and other buildings of the city station and carry out necessary repair works immediately to end the hardships of the passengers as well as railway staff.

He said that the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office would send its recommendations to the Ministry of Railways regarding the delay in payment to railway employees and pensioners and other issues.