One And All To Play Role For 'Plant For Pakistan Campaign' Success:
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director Admin and Finance,Farooq Haider Aziz said that every member of society must play their part to make Plant for Pakistan campaign successful.
He said this while chairing a meeting regarding the ‘Plant for Pakistan campaign’ here on Tuesday.
He said that people must focus on tree plantation to eliminate environmental pollution and to give healthy future to upcoming generations.
The Director said that in view of the current circumstances, the government has prioritized the Plant for Pakistan 2024 campaign, giving it a new dimension in the spring tree plantation campaign.
The ongoing drive would ensure the provision of free plants to the residents of Sargodha, along with all possible guidance related to this matter,he added.
