One Awarded Death, 2 Life Term In Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) District and Sessions Judge Bhera Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed awarded death sentence to a man and life term to other two men in the murder case of a 20-year-old young man, here on Wednesday.
According to the prosecution, convict Abdul Wahid, along with his two brothers, Farooq and Ziaullah, had shot dead one Ehtisham Adeel, a resident of Allahabad area, in the jurisdiction of Miani police station, on a domestic dispute in November 2021.
After the court hearings, the judge awarded death penalty to Abdul Wahid and life term to Farooq and Ziaullah.
