One awarded death, 2 life term in murder case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) District and Sessions Judge Bhera Chaudhry Nazir Ahmed awarded death sentence to a man and life term to other two men in the murder case of a 20-year-old young man, here on Wednesday.

According to the prosecution, convict Abdul Wahid, along with his two brothers, Farooq and Ziaullah, had shot dead one Ehtisham Adeel, a resident of Allahabad area, in the jurisdiction of Miani police station, on a domestic dispute in November 2021.

After the court hearings, the judge awarded death penalty to Abdul Wahid and life term to Farooq and Ziaullah.