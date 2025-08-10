One dead another injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A fatal road accident occurred near Katarian Chungi on IJP Road, claiming the life of 01 person and leaving another critically injured.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene within minutes.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred when a motorcycle and a passenger bus collided resulting one person was pronounced dead on the spot, while the other sustained serious injuries. Rescue personnel provided immediate first aid before shifting the injured individual to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

However, the cause of the accident is yet to be determined, and further investigations are underway.