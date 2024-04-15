One Die, Minor Missing As Torrent Sweeps Away A Van
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) One person died and a minor is missing as a torrent triggered by ongoing rain spell swept away a pick up van here on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the incident occurred near Umar Khel area when a vehicle was washed by a fast-moving torrent.
As a result, Mir Alam died while the whereabouts of the seven-month old child is unknown.
The rescue teams rushed to the site after receiving a call about the incident and shifted the victims to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ). He said that a divers’ team had been dispatched to search for the missing child.
