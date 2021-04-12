One killed, another injured in motorcycles collision

A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Naag Shah Chowk on Multan-Muzaffargarh Road here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Naag Shah Chowk on Multan-Muzaffargarh Road here on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the collision occurred due to over speeding. The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to the Nishtar hospital.