One Killed, Another Injured In Motorcycles Collision
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 09:09 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles near Naag Shah Chowk on Multan-Muzaffargarh Road here on Monday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the collision occurred due to over speeding. The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the dead body and injured to the Nishtar hospital.