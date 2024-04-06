Open Menu

One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM

One killed, another injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near a u-turn on the Lahore Road near Nimra Mill Gatwala Toll Plaza.

As a result, 35-year-old motorcyclist Sultan Mukhtar of Chak No.203-RB received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider Arsalan Sarwar (35) to Allied Hospitla-I Faisalabad in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Police Station Road Died Road Accident Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address K ..

LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues

2 hours ago
  

 

3 hours ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems faced by countr ..

Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

3 hours ago
 Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez stil ..

Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB

5 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Ind ..

Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister

6 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

11 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

19 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

20 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

20 hours ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan