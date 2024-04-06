One killed, another injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near a u-turn on the Lahore Road near Nimra Mill Gatwala Toll Plaza.

As a result, 35-year-old motorcyclist Sultan Mukhtar of Chak No.203-RB received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider Arsalan Sarwar (35) to Allied Hospitla-I Faisalabad in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody an investigation is ongoing, he added.