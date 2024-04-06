One Killed, Another Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Khurarianwala police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle near a u-turn on the Lahore Road near Nimra Mill Gatwala Toll Plaza.
As a result, 35-year-old motorcyclist Sultan Mukhtar of Chak No.203-RB received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted his pillion rider Arsalan Sarwar (35) to Allied Hospitla-I Faisalabad in a critical condition.
The police took the body into custody an investigation is ongoing, he added.
Recent Stories
LCCI president urges govt authorities to address Kiryana merchants’ issues
Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister
Former national team Director Muhammad Hafeez still awaits payments from PCB
Pakistan denounces provocative remarks made by Indian defence minister
Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024
Al Qudus day rally held
Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal
ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM chairs LDA meeting to review development projects8 minutes ago
-
Road Safety Theme Park inaugurated8 minutes ago
-
PQAMC announces dividend of Rs 1.7635 per unit18 minutes ago
-
Naib Subedar Khalid embraced martyrdom amid KKH landslide clearance operation18 minutes ago
-
DC stresses shopkeepers to sell edible commodities at fixed rates18 minutes ago
-
ADC checks price of items at respective shops in Tank18 minutes ago
-
Classical Urdu poet Jigar Muradabadi remembered18 minutes ago
-
Larkana police arrest two wanted criminals18 minutes ago
-
Govt utilizing resources to address problems of educational institutions: MPA Zarak28 minutes ago
-
Minister gives away cheques of financial assistance to Christians, Hindus28 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed in N Waziristan Operation28 minutes ago
-
Gang busted: 7 arrested, 24 stolen bikes recovered in DIKhan58 minutes ago