One Killed, DSP Injured In Road Accident Near Wah

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

One killed, DSP injured in road accident near Wah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :One person was killed and Deputy Superintendent of Police, (DSP) Islamabad Sheikh Naeem sustained injuries in a road accident near Wah.

They were on their way to Islamabad from Abbottabad and the vehicle was being driven by the DSP Sheikh Naeem.

Both the injured were shifted to Wah General Hospital.

DSP's companion Malik Ishrat succumbed to his injuries while DSP Sheikh Naeem was shifted from Wah General Hospital to Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi.

More Stories From Pakistan

