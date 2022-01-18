UrduPoint.com

One Killed, Two Injured In Miranshah Firing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 12:36 AM

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One person was killed and two others sustained injuries on Monday in a firing incident that occurred near Mirali area of MiranShah, North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :One person was killed and two others sustained injuries on Monday in a firing incident that occurred near Mirali area of MiranShah, North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

According to the police reports, unknown assailants opened fire on a police van near Mirali.

As a result of firing, a police personal died on the spot. The injured were taken to hospital for treatment. A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and started search for the culprits behind this gruesome incident.

