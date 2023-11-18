One marriage hall sealed, two cases registered, fine imposed under marriage act

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Operations have been accelerated across the division under marriage act and one marriage hall sealed, cases lodged against two owners and over Rs three lac fine imposed over violation in a day.

The officers conducted 1257 inspections of 103 marriage halls in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu and Rajanpur districts.

In the letter, the Commissioner has asked the Deputy Commissioner to form special teams in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners regularly monitor each marriage hall, marquees, and other places. The cases, arrests, and sealing business centers for violation of the Marriage Act and submit reports on daily basis.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Usman Ghani inspected various marriage clubs in the city last night and issued directions to the administration to ensure one-dish and time punctuality.

