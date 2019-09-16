(@imziishan)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said about one million saplings would be planted on 16,000 kanal land of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) in next four years

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said about one million saplings would be planted on 16,000 kanal land of Water and Power Development Authority ( WAPDA ) in next four years.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of plantation at Environmental Park in Ghorghushti, he said, "The plantation at this site, which is part of the10 billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Project under the Clean Green Pakistan, will meet a success like the Billion Tree Tsunami of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa." He said he had signed a memorandum of understanding with Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to hold plantation across the dams to enhance green cover in the area.

The forest land would become a recreational site and tourist spot for local people as mostly flower bearing plants would be planted on it, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, had the vision to kick start projects that would provide relief, and ensure public welfare and prosperity.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government in its first year had brought the country out of economic crunch.

Amin Aslam said about 100,000 health cards had been distributed among the deserving people in Attock and the same number would be given in future through which they could avail medical treatment facility of upto Rs750,000.

He said the housing scheme had been introduced to provide shelter to the poor and underprivileged people.

"Land for the project has been allocated in the Attock district and the construction work will get underway soon," he added.

Amin Aslam said Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal interest. He would plead the case of Kashmiri people in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, fully exposing the fascist face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was perpetrating state terrorism and barbarism in the occupied Kashmir, he added.

The prime minister, he said, had rescued the country from looters and plunderers of national exchequer and held them accountable for their wrongdoings. "That's why global investors are showing their interest in Pakistan," he added.

He also commended the efforts of chief guests federal ministers for Power Division and Water Resources respectively. "With the same energy producing system and power capacity Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan has ensured nonstop electricity supply to the people of Attock. He has nabbed power pilfers which has ensured proper energy supply to every household," he said.

He said Faisal Vawda was the minister who had inaugurated the first dam after Tarbela Dam which was constructed during the rule of President Ayub Khan. "No other dam had been built after Tarbela whereas Faisal Vawda had inaugurated Mohmand Dam after decades which would be completed in five years, he added.