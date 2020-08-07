One million saplings to plant in Hazara during Monsoon: Commissioner

With the help of Tiger Force, we would plant one million saplings in the Hazara division during the upcoming Monsoon plantation drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :With the help of Tiger Force, we would plant one million saplings in the Hazara division during the upcoming Monsoon plantation drive.

This was stated by the Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood while chairing a meeting regarding the monsoon plantation drive at Circuit House Manshera.

He further said that the drive would be kicked off on 9th of August and would be inaugurated by the Chief Secretary KPK Dr. Kazim Niaz while political leadership will also take part in the inauguration ceremony, we have set a target of more than one million trees those would be planted in all over Hazara division.

The commissioner Hazara stated that we have identified all suitable places in 8 districts of the region where saplings would be planted while in district Abbottabad 3 Lakh saplings, Mansehra and Haripur each 2.

5 Lakh, Torghar and Battagram 1 Lakh each and 50000 each in the three districts of Kohistan.

We would achieve our target of one million plants on 9th of August, Tiger Force would join us in the national cause in all districts and would also convert the plantation drive in Haripur, Abbottabad Manshera as family gala where besides plantation attractions for children, students and women would also be organized, Riaz Khan said.

Earlier while briefing Commissioner Hazara division, DC Mansehra Cap. (R) Aurangzeb Haider said that in district Mansehra we have set a target of 270000 plants. Later Commissioner Hazara also visited the plantation sites and also issued directives for a successful plantation drive.