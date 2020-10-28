One more bandit of 6-member fraudulent band arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) The city police have arrested a male member of the already arrested 5-member fraudulent women gang involved in snatching gold ornaments and other valuables from residential sector A/5 within 48 hours.

According to a police spokesman, on the special directives of Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem, a police team led by SHO Imtiaz Shoukat Raja arrested six accused allegedly involved in depriving some locals of the valuables including gold ornaments through fraudulent means.

SHO Imtiaz Shoukat told reporters that all of the arrested accused belonged to adjoining village Nakoder of Dina sub division of Jhleum district.

He disclosed that the accused ladies of different ages and a man deprived some residents of the local A/5 housing sector of the valuables including gold ornaments posing them the disciples of the famous spiritual shrine (Rats of Dolay Shah) by hypnotizing the inmates of their lip service.

'The arrested accused included Mst.

Shahida BB wife of Imtiaz Baloch, Aqsa BB wife of Assad Baloch, Naheed Akhtar wife of Ejaz Baloch and Aneeta d/o Assad Baloch, all residents of the adjoining village Nakoder of Dina sub division of adjoining Jhelum district".

He said that case has been registered against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile when contacted SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Saleem, said that an extensive drive has already been launched across the district to net the unscrupulous and anti-social elements involved in different natures of the offenses.

To a question, the district police chief said special attention was being paid to overcome the street crimes.

The district police chief advised the citizens to always be fully alert and vigilant while hiring any house servant or housemaids by acquiring their documents of origin including the copies of the CNIC and other relevant documents besides getting them registered with the nearest police station of the area of their (locals) residence.