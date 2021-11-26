one more dies, 13 new corona infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient had died while 13 others were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,239 in the district. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 36,227 from Rawalpindi and 3012 from other districts. Among the new patients, three cases were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Taxila, two from Kallar Syeda and one each case has arrived from Rawal town, Gujar Khan, Potohar town, AJK and Sargodha. "Presently 25 confirmed patients were admitted to four city facilities, counting ten in Fauji foundation hospital, seven in Institute of Urology, six in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and two in Bilal hospital," the report said.

District Health Authority further updated that 37,911 patients had been discharged after recovery, 34,911 with Rawalpindi and 3000 from outside districts.

In addition, the report informed that 184 were quarantined, including 95 at home and 89 in the isolation centres. The report further said that 3,639,741 people, including 43,935 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent during the last 24 hours in the district, it added.