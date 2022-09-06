One more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan, while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,957 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan, while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,957 in the province on Tuesday.

According to the media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1622,468 people were screened for the virus, out of which one was reported positive.

As many as 35,567 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.