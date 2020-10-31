UrduPoint.com
One Motorcyclist Injured In Road Mishap In Dir Lower: Rescue 1122

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:54 PM

One motorcyclist injured in road mishap in Dir Lower: Rescue 1122

A young motorcyclist injured in a road mishap due to over speeding on main Dir-Timergara road near Shagokus village here on Saturday,Confirmed by an official of Rescue 1122

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A young motorcyclist injured in a road mishap due to over speeding on main Dir-Timergara road near Shagokus village here on Saturday,Confirmed by an official of Rescue 1122 .

According to detail, a young boy Sono, resident of Blumbt,Dir Lower fell suddenly due to over speeding and received multiple injuries.

On the call, the team of Rescue1122 Dir Lower rushed on the spot and after first aid shifted the injured boy to the District Headquarter Hospital, Timergara, Dir Lower.

The doctor on duty has confirmed that the condition of the boy was out of danger but having multiple injuries including fracture of hands and a foot.

