One Soldier Martyred, Four Terrorists Killed In Turbat Naval Base Attack
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A sepoy of the Frontier Corps Balochistan on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed during a swift and effective response of the security forces to the terrorists' attack on the Pakistan Naval Base and the Navy Ship PNS Siddique in Turbat while ensuring the safety and security of the personnel and assets.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists attempted to attack the Naval Base on the night of March 25th and 26th.
However, the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops.
"Synergetic & effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation," the ISPR said.
The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced, shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," the ISPR said.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed3 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist died in accident4 minutes ago
-
Four terrorists killed in D I Khan IBO4 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth5 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary visits Russian embassy to condole Moscow terror attack54 minutes ago
-
Tractor-trolley collision claims two lives in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
PM lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase1 hour ago
-
PM welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire; urges immediate implementation2 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch emphasises stronger Pak-EU partnership against common challenges3 hours ago
-
Economic revival top priority: Qaiser Sheikh11 hours ago
-
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident12 hours ago