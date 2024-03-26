Open Menu

One Soldier Martyred, Four Terrorists Killed In Turbat Naval Base Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Turbat Naval Base attack

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) A sepoy of the Frontier Corps Balochistan on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed during a swift and effective response of the security forces to the terrorists' attack on the Pakistan Naval Base and the Navy Ship PNS Siddique in Turbat while ensuring the safety and security of the personnel and assets.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the terrorists attempted to attack the Naval Base on the night of March 25th and 26th.

However, the security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilised to support the naval troops.

"Synergetic & effective response by the armed forces enabled killing of all four terrorists in ensuing joint clearance operation," the ISPR said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Noman Fareed (age 24 years, resident of Muzaffargarh) of Frontier Corps Balochistan, having fought gallantly, embraced, shahadat, during intense exchange of fire.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," the ISPR said.

