Ongoing development schemes to be completed timely: Minister Local Bodies, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Local Bodies, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Tuesday directed Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) to ensure the timely completion of ongoing development schemes in their respective areas.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review cleanliness-related matters and progress on development projects which are underway in Mansehra district.

During the meeting, the minister issued directives to all Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) of the province to launch face identification system in their offices for attendance of employees besides provision of uniform to them.

He further directed for immediately recalling all sanitation workers from unauthorized offices and asked them to do cleanliness work only within domains, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, the minister said.

He also directed for completing recruitment process of sanitation staff on merit.

The minister said that all the TMOs should ensure that all funds had been utilized by December in order to ensure timely completion of development schemes, adding completion duration for small schemes should not go beyond three months.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Population Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, MPA Babar Saleem and other relevant officials.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed that special funds should be set aside for cleanliness purposes in snowfall areas. He directed that notices should be issued for regularization of buildings.

He also urged hoteliers to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements. He also directed for taking effective measures to ensure proper cleanliness of Mansehra city and Balakot.

He directed the TMOs to take measures for increasing revenues for meeting financial requirements and added that park should be established for women and children.