Only Anti-state Elements Can Attack Security Institutions: Raja Pervaiz

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 08:30 PM

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that only anti-state elements can attack the security institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that only anti-state elements can attack the security institutions.

Talking to the media after visiting Jinnah House (Corps Commander's House) here on Friday, he expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army. He said that May-9 would be remembered as a black day in the history of the country. He paid tribute to the Pak Army for showing patience after the violent incidents.

He said that the enemy like India was expressing its joy over those incidents. The speaker prayed to Allah Almighty to save the nation from such negative incidents and negative thoughts among the younger generation.

He said that every patriotic Pakistani was upset on the May-9 tragedy. He said that how come a Pakistani could even think of attacking the Jinnah House.

Raja Pervaiz said that the homeland was like an umbrella for all the people and it was a trust and mandate for the next generation, so everyone was bound to protect it, like himself and his children. He said security and solidarity of the country, love with the homeland and honour should be the first priority of all people of Pakistan.

Several local PPP leaders accompanied him during his visit.

