Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Only presiding officers to be allowed use of mobile phone during polling: Ejaz Chauhan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh, Ejaz Anwer Chauhan on Monday said that polling staff and polling agents, except presiding officers, will not be allowed to use mobile phones in the polling stations during the polling for the by-elections NA-249 Karachi West.

He said that these instructions have been issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the by-elections NA-249 Karachi West, said a spokesperson of the ECP Sindh.

He said that any unauthorized man, including security personnel, will not be allowed to enter the women polling stations without the permission of the presiding officer.

Chuhan further said that in the light of the ECP's instructions, Rangers personnel would be deployed outside the polling station for peaceful by-polls in NA-249 Karachi West and to enable fair and peaceful conduct of elections.

All necessary steps are being taken and the code of conduct is being fully implemented by the District Monitoring Officer.

It should be noted that polling for the by-polls in NA-249 Karachi West constituency will be held on April 29.

