'OPC retrieves properties worth Rs 44 bln from illegal occupants during 3 years'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Director General Ishratullah Khan Niazi on Wednesday said that the OPC retrieved properties worth of Rs 44 billion from illegal occupants and handed over it to real owners during the span of three years.

He said this during a meeting with the Manchester Magistrate Imtiaz Ahmed during his visit at OPC here, says a spokesperson for OPC here. OPC Director Admin Tanveer Majid, Director Revenue Aslam Ramey, Deputy Directors and Dealing Officers were present in the meeting.

The OPC DG gave the detailed briefing regarding performance of OPC Punjab and resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that OPC also resolved 13000 complaints of overseas Pakistanis during a short span of only three, adding that in the light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, special front desks had been set up under one roof for the solution of the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

On the occasion, Magistrate Imtiaz Ahmed said that OPC Punjab was doing a great job for the migrants and hoped that the institution would grow further.

He said the OPC was rendering exceptional services for expats, adding that the reputation of OPC Punjab's services had reached Pakistanis living abroad, which had boosted their confidence.

He told that in England the mechanism of Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) through arbitration was followed for the solution of the problems. He suggested that the problems of overseas Pakistanis could be solved to a large extent if the ADR mechanism was implemented in Pakistan as well.

He lauded the performance of the team of Overseas Pakistanis Commission.