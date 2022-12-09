UrduPoint.com

OPC Vice Chairman Stresses Quick Redressal Of Overseas Pakistanis' Complaints

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mehmood-ul-Hassan on Friday stressed the need for swift measures to redress the problems faced by overseas Pakistani community.

He presided over a monthly meeting of OPC here, in which OPC Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi, Director Revenue Muhammad Aslam Ramey, Director Legal Rana Shamshad, Deputy Director Prosecution Sheikh Sohail Zafar and Deputy Director Revenue Sheikh Najam Hussain were present.

The vice chairman said that overseas community members informed him about their problems during his recent visit to various European countries. He added that every efforts should be made to provide facilities to the overseas community. He mentioned that he also informed the community members about facilities being provided to the overseas people in OPC one window cell.

He directed the officers concerned to make a proper mechanism to solve the complaints of overseas Pakistanis, saying that officers should contact by himself to complainants through e-mail or call. Problems should be solved in minimum time frame, he said.

Syed Tariq said that Punjab overseas Pakistanis commission, district overseas Pakistanis committee Chairman and members of the International Advisory Council should complete the preparations for the overseas Pakistanis Conference, which would be arranged soon. More than two thousand overseas Pakistanis would participate in the conference, he said.

He said that it was very important to aware the overseas communities through campaign about OPC initiatives and facilitate for overseas people.

